Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 267,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 79,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The firm has a market cap of C$24.63 million and a PE ratio of -22.68.
Avante Logixx Company Profile (CVE:XX)
