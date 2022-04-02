Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of BKH traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 524,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,839. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $78.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.