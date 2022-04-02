Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of GD traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.51. 1,004,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

