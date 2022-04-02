AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $254.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.58 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after acquiring an additional 474,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

