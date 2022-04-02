Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) vs. LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Automatic Data Processing and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 1 9 2 0 2.08 LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $227.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. LiveVox has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.08%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $15.01 billion 6.54 $2.60 billion $6.46 36.15 LiveVox $119.23 million 2.55 -$103.19 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.48% 50.01% 4.89% LiveVox N/A -90.49% -39.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats LiveVox on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.