Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.50. 1,934,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

