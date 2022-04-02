Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

AUGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Augmedix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

