AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apr 2nd, 2022

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUOTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About AU Optronics (Get Rating)

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

