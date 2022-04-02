AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUOTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

