Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Atos from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($30.77) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Atos from €44.00 ($48.35) to €35.50 ($39.01) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

AEXAY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

