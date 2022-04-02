ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ATN International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reduced their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.52 on Thursday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

