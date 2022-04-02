Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.54

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 7514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

ATASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.55) to €18.90 ($20.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

