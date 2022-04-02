Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 488 ($6.39).

Shares of LON ATYM traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 395 ($5.17). 34,473,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,070. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 412.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £552.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

