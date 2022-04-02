Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 488 ($6.39).

Shares of LON ATYM traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 395 ($5.17). 34,473,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,070. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 412.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £552.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Articles

