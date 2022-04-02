Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Astra Space has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $16.95.
ASTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
About Astra Space (Get Rating)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.