Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Astra Space has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $16.95.

ASTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

