AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $10.59 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
