AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $10.59 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

