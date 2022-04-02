AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ASTS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,512. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

