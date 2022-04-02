AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ASTS stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTS. Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.