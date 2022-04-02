AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTS. Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.