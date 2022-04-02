Assemble Protocol (ASM) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $62.15 million and $2.19 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00108761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.