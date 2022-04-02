Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $35.07. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 3,137 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 74,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,237.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 99,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.