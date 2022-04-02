ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. ASML reported sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year sales of $23.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $25.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $28.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $667.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $649.97 and its 200 day moving average is $741.40. The firm has a market cap of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in ASML by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

