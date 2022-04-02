Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.29 and the lowest is $5.56. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $4.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $34.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.94 to $37.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $31.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $36.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.86. 261,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.88. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

