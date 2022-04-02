Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

