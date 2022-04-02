Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 160.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

