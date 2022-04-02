Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of AROW stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.