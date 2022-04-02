Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

AT1 opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

