ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hexcel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hexcel by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

