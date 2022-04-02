ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hibbett by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hibbett by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.