ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,163 shares of company stock worth $1,590,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.