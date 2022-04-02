ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $1,934,000.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,212. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $112.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

