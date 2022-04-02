ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 207,260 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check-Cap were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the third quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Check-Cap Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

