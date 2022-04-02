ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,685 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IceCure Medical were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000.

ICCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. IceCure Medical Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IceCure Medical Ltd research, develops, and markets minimally invasive cryoablation systems for women's health and oncology markets. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for breast tumors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

