ARK Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $458.19 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.