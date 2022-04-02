Argon Price Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $738,996.50 and approximately $129,270.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.45 or 0.07499138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.14 or 0.99802016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046601 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,450,353 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars.

