ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.41. 1,190,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

