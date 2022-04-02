ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 108,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 90,636.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 1,539,911 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 439,062 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 64,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MYE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 92,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $772.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

