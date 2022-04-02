ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of LIT traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

