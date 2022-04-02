ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,475,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,858,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 665,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.