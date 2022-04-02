ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.76. 322,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

