ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 467,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,101. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

