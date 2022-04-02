ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,762,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

