ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.50. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

