ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after buying an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,138,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.