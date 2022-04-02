ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.