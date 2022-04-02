ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 958 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.
FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
