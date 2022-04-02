ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 832 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,232,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

