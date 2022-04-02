ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock traded up $19.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,367.83. 282,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,313.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,358.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

