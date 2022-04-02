ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 449,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

