ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 691,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

