Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

