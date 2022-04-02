Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.22) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.32).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCUS. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

RCUS stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

