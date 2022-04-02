Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $27.54

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $28.25. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 10,744 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $762.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.